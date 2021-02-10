Stephen Loveland was born in Pocatello, Idaho on Oct. 13, 1939.

At the age of 19, he joined the U.S. Navy. He was an avionics technician, and by the time of his retirement after 29 years of military service, he had achieved the rank of Master Chief (AVCM, E-9).

His many military decorations include the Navy Achievement Medal, Sea Service Deployment {3rd}, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Humanitarian Service Medal, Good Conduct Award {6th}, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation with one Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V”.

Steve met his wife Judy and they were married in 1980. Following retirement from the Navy in 1985, Steve and Judy moved to Idyllwild where Steve worked for the Idyllwild Town Crier as a proofreader and Judy owned and operated the Gift Basket & Wrap Shop.

Steve was a 30-year life member of The American Legion, Post 800 where he was also a volunteer with the Honor Guard.

Steve and Judy moved off the hill in 2002 to reside in Hemet, California, where they continued to live until Steve’s passing of pulmonary arrest Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Steve is survived by his wife Judy and her two children. Judy continues to reside in Hemet.

Due to Covid-19 circumstances, there will be no memorial service. It’s intended that Steve will eventually be interred at Riverside National Cemetery.