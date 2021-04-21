Stevie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats discussed keeping them comfortable in hot summer weather.

Pepper: Last week, we talked about keeping us felines comfortable in summer weather. What about dogs?

Whiskers: I’m pretty certain there are ways to keep dogs safe and comfortable when it’s hot.

Pepper: And to be honest, dogs face more dangers in the summer as they often go on outings with their humans.

Miss Kitty: That means car rides, and they have the potential to put the dogs in peril.

Pepper: Right! For instance, when a dog’s guardian leaves him in the car, even for a few minutes, the dog can overheat.

Stevie: Even if the outdoor temperature is only 70 degrees, inside the car the temperature can skyrocket to as much as 90 degrees in minutes.

Shorty: Yikes! And what if the guardian takes the dog for a walk in the heat?

Miss Kitty: A dog’s paws can burn just as a human’s bare feet. Dogs shouldn’t be walked in hot weather.

Stevie: I suppose if it is too hot for a human to walk barefoot, then it is probably too hot to walk a dog.

Miss Kitty: That’s a good way to think about it.

Stevie: And I know some people have the best of intention when they shave the hair on their long-haired dog, but they should never shave him. The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn.

Lulu: How about if they use sunblock on the dog?

Stevie: Pet guardians should be certain that any sunscreen or insect repellent used on pets is labeled specifically for use on animals. Dogs and cats lick themselves and licking some repellants and sunscreens can be dangerous.

