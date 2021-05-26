Stevie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about kittens and adoptions.

Pepper: Those little kittens are getting so cute! I love watching them play.

Whiskers: They are adorable and I’ve heard that Elwyn has been spoken for.

Ellie: That is such good news!

Miss Kitty: Maybe the other two will find forever families, especially this weekend.

Ellie: That’s right! This Saturday and Sunday is the big ARF yard sale, so lots of folk will be coming by.

Stevie: Shop and adopt! That should be the weekend’s motto.

Ellie: Right! A person may adopt a cat or kitten and then shop the yard sale for necessary supplies.

Miss Kitty: How convenient that is.

Pepper: Do the humans need to make an appointment to see us?

Stevie: Only if they cannot stop by on a weekend. Because COVID restrictions are relaxing, so is ARF.

Miss Kitty: Potential adopters may stop by when ARF is open on the weekends, but Monday through Friday appointments are a must.

Pepper: I’m assuming, Ellie, that you will be in the office to welcome potential adopters.

Ellie: But of course! I absolutely love meeting people and making them my friends right away.

Pepper: I think the kittens are pretty much the same way.

Ellie: Do you know what else I have in common with the kittens? We all enjoy playing with all types of cat toys.

Miss Kitty: I see you playing so often. You know how to enjoy life, that’s for sure.

Whiskers: We all enjoy life here at the ARF House, but I think we’d enjoy it even more in a forever home.

Ellie: A home to call my own.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. Please call 951-659-1122.

