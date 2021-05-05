Miss Kitty

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats discussed the serious concerns of heat and pets.

Pepper: Gather ‘round everyone! We have some new cattery members.

Whiskers: Yippee! Tell us all about them.

Ellie: I think Pepper is speaking of me. I am Ellie, the newest office cat looking for a forever home.

Miss Kitty: Hi, Ellie! You are so pretty.

Ellie: Thank you. I am a diluted Calico, and I am young.

Stevie: I have heard the ARF humans talking about how very friendly you are.

Ellie: Aw shucks, Stevie. I guess I am.

Shorty: I don’t think you will have any trouble adapting to a new home. Do you like dogs?

Ellie: That would be a strong, NO. I will give so much love and attention to any human, but I prefer to stay away from the canine crowd.

Pepper: Now that you’ve all met Ellie, you need to hear about the new kittens.

Stevie: I love kittens! How many? What are their names? How old are they?

Miss Kitty: Relax, Stevie! Listen to Pepper.

Pepper: The kittens are only three weeks old and of course they are adorable. There is a little female Calico named Charlotte, a male tuxedo named Elwyn, and an orange boy named Ike.

Shorty: When will they be able to join forever homes?

Pepper: They have to be about eight weeks but interested humans may make appointments to meet them. If they want to adopt, they may put deposits to hold them.

Ellie: Wouldn’t they be lucky little kittens to leave their mama and litter to go straight into a forever home?

Miss Kitty: And wouldn’t the families be very lucky to get such beautiful cats?

Whiskers: I know you don’t mean just the kittens. We adults are beautiful, too.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243, by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

