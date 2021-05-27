Jim (James) Kutsch, a former volunteer with the Idyllwild Fire Department, long-time resident and a retired employee of Lake Hemet Municipal Water District at Lake Hemet Campground, passed away on May 3, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, of Mountain Center; his daughters Leigha Kutsch, Christina and her husband Patrick, son Jeremy Kutsch and his wife Jennifer; six grandchildren, Justin, Joel, Danielle Perez, Paul Kennen, John Edwards and William James Kutsch, two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary Perez; and his brothers Larry and Trent.
He was immensely proud of his service to the Lake Hemet Municipal Water District and to Idyllwild Fire.
He will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial service held for Jim at Calvary Chapel Mountain Center Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at Lake Hemet.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation or the National Volunteer Fire Council Volunteer Firefighter Support Fund.