Cinnamon

Last week in Days of Our Nine Lives, the ARF cats talked about shopping and adopting.

Pepper: You know, it’s getting a bit crowded in here.

Whiskers: Why do you say that?

Ellie: If it’s what I heard, there are two more adult cats in the cattery.

Miss Kitty: I saw them. They are handsome!

Ellie: Yes they are. Their names are Cinnamon and Apricot.

Stevie: And we still have the kittens for a little bit longer, then they should be going to forever homes.

Ellie: But so far, only one has secured its home. Go figure! They are so darned cute, I cannot believe they are still looking for homes.

Krissy: (entering the great room) Homes? Did someone say homes? We really want one!

Pepper: Well, hello! Who are you?

Krissy: Oh! I’m sorry. I guess we haven’t met. I am Krissy, the newest ARF dog.

Miss Kitty: Hello, Krissy. I guess ARF has three new friends: you, Cinnamon and Apricot.

Pepper: Krissy, tell us about yourself.

Krissy: Well, I am about 8 years old, an Aussie-Border Collie mix, but surprisingly I am very mellow. I’m also house trained and easy on a leash, and I like other dogs. But I must admit that I really, really want my own human.

Pepper: I guess you like humans, then.

Krissy: I love them! I am very affectionate, and I am so happy just cuddling up to my person and relaxing.

Cinnamon: (entering the room) Hello, everyone! I am Cinnamon and this is Apricot. We are new here, too, and we also really like humans.

Whiskers: Wow. So ARF has a whole bunch of cats and a dog that will make some families very happy.

Ellie: You got that right!

Apricot: Let’s hope that many people come visit us very soon.

Krissy: Perhaps this Saturday? I know that ARF is making appointments to meet me.

Cinnamon: And us, too!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. Please call 951-659-1122.

