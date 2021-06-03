Hospitalizations within Riverside County continue to decline. The county remains in the orange tier of the state’s tier system.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently stated the state would open up June 15 if “vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated” and hospitalization numbers remain low. He also said the June 15 date would be revisited, if needed.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 117 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and fourteen of the 117 people have recovered.

As of press time on June 2, Riverside County has 300,732 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,608 deaths related to COVID-19 and 295,290 people have recovered. Thirty-two individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, seven are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 1.3%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 2.0. The county is reporting that 39.9% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

To date, 3,130,296 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Riverside County has an estimated population of 2.47 million.