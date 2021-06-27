Home Idyllwild News Structure fire on Sylvan Way Idyllwild News Structure fire on Sylvan Way By Melissa Diaz Hernandez - June 27, 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ A structure fire on Sylvan Way was reported at 12:13 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Station 23 was first on scene. Idyllwild Fire also responded. More information will be provided in the July 1 edition. Video by Melissa Diaz Hernandez Related PostsAcorn Day fun, educationalHere come the Beatles: Silver Beatles Tribute Band plays the RusticCreature Corner: April 17, 2014