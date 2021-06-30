Clover

In “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats welcomed the “spicy” litter of kittens.

Lulu: Hey, everyone! I have news!

Stevie: Adoptions? New ARF family members?

Lulu: Sadly, no adoptions this last week, but we do have someone for you to meet.

Rosemary: (Enters the room) Hello! I am Rosemary and I am so excited to find my new forever family.

Pepper: I have heard that you are very, very friendly.

Rosemary: You’ve got that right! I’d also like for you to meet my friend Fern. She is also a very friendly girl.

Fern: (Bounds into the room) Hey, there! I’m Fern and I will make some family very, very happy. I love humans and they love me.

Stevie: ARF certainly has some wonderful cats who are so friendly and loving.

Pepper: And we still have three adorable kittens!

Tonka: (Runs in with two other kittens) Hi! I’m Tonka, an adorable kitten, and these are my siblings.

Clover: I am Tonka’s brother and I bet it is safe to say that I am adorable, too!

Saffron: And I am the only girl, Saffron.

Apricot: You three kittens are so cute! How old are you now?

Clover: We just turned 10 weeks old and cannot wait to be in our forever homes.

Whiskers: So many wonderful felines! I hope this holiday weekend is a good one for us.

Cinnamon: I bet we will have lots of human visitors.

Apricot: We will be here awaiting their visits.

Stevie: We will make this the best Independence Day ever!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.