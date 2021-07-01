The last COVID-19 update from Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) was June 22. The county continues to update the numbers regarding the COVID-19 shot. As of June 28, 45.8% of the county’s population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on June 22 (June 21 data), Riverside County had 301,668 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,627 deaths related to COVID-19 and 296,367 people had recovered. Forty individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, seven were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.1%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 1.5. The county was reporting that 44.4% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

The newspaper had to go to press prior to the June 22 update. Those numbers are as follows.

The area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove had a total of 118 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and fifteen of the 118 people had recovered.

As of June 22, Riverside County had 301,799 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,627 deaths related to COVID-19 and 296,375 people had recovered. Thirty-nine individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, seven were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.1%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 1.5.

As of press time on June 15, Riverside County had 301,329 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,620 deaths related to COVID-19 and 296,001 people had recovered. Thirty-three individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, nine were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.2%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 1.6. The county was reporting that 42.6% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of June 22, 3,235,470 total tests had been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Riverside County has an estimated population of 2.47 million.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.