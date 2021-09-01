Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio and Girl Scouts of the USA announced 28 new badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature and digital leadership that embolden girls to navigate a changing society, and build the futures they want for themselves and the world.

Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges — in addition to the hundreds of existing badges — that address girls’ evolving interests in ways that resonate with them. The badges also address some of parents’ top concerns for their children as they handle the increasingly digital world, helping girls develop an entrepreneurial mindset toward technology, learn STEM skills while exploring nature, and build confidence and safe practices online.

The new Girl Scout badges include Math in Nature (grades K–5), Cookie Business (grades K–12) and Digital Leadership (grades K–12).

“These new badge experiences are unique in the way Girl Scouts are able to build new skills. From learning latest tech-savvy business skills to exploring math in nature. We’re excited for this new programming,” said GSSGC CEO Cynthia Breunig.

“Girl Scouts helps girls navigate our changing world and build the futures they want to see,” said GSUSA Interim CEO Judith Batty. “Through our new badge experiences, girls can conserve the natural world, run their own small business, create digital content that inspires others and address online bullying. Girl Scouts has been a source of connection, support and joy for girls throughout the pandemic, and is addressing current issues girls, parents and caregivers care about.”

And through Girl Scouts at Home™, GSUSA has made free self-guided activities from select new and existing programming available online to the public. Members may also access a suite of Girl Scout programming online through the Volunteer Toolkit, including troop meeting plans, tips for volunteers, and other resources to help girls earn badges and awards.

To join or volunteer, visit www.gssgc.org/join.