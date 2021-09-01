Pepper

Last week in Days of Our Nine Lives, the ARF cats learned of all the new adoptions.

Stevie: Everyone get in here. We are going to have some fun!

Whiskers: I’m up for that.

Stevie: Good, because we are playing a few rounds of cat trivia.

Pepper: What does the winner get?

Stevie: The winner will get the satisfaction of knowing the most.

Pepper: I thought maybe the prize was a forever family. Oh well, let’s play.

Stevie: Question number one: What percentage of time does the average cat spend grooming itself each day?

Whiskers: Lots!! I’ll say about 40%.

Stevie: Correct! It is from 30 to 50%. Next question: Just how fast can a cat run?

Whiskers: I have heard that the average feline can run 30 mph. That’s pretty fast!

Lulu: My turn! When was the first cat show held?

Pepper: It was 1871 in London. I guess we cats have real staying power. People have loved us for a long time.

Whiskers: It’s lightning round! Why is adopting a cat good for a human?

Stevie: It is good because cats can reduce loneliness to those who live on their own, plus having to feed and groom a cat can lend routine to the day and help restructure life.

Pepper: How is having a cat in the home good for children?

Lulu: Cats can help children learn about caring for animals, social skills and routines — especially if they help out at kitty’s feeding time.

Whiskers: Just one more. How is cat adoption a good way to save money?

Pepper: Buying a cat from a breeder or a pet store can be costly, and the guardian still has to pay for neutering/spaying and vaccinations. ARF provides all this at a single cost, as their priority is safely re-homing their precious pets.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.