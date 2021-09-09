Pepper

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about the benefits of having a feline as part of the family.



Stevie: Big news! Get over here!

Whiskers: Spill the beans, Stevie.

Stevie: We have two new cats, one being a kitten. (Hollering to the side) Mila! Don! Come on in here.

Don: Hello, fellow felines. I’m Don, and this little cutie is Mila.

Mila: Hey guys. Are any of you up for a round of chase-the-yarn?

Pepper: Perhaps, but we’d first like to know something about you two.

Don: I’ll go first. I’m the newest handsome guy here, and I’m about 6 years old.

Whiskers: I’ve heard you are very friendly.

Don: That’s true. I like people very much, and most of you cats are fine.

Whiskers: And what is your story, Mila?

Mila: I am about 4 months old, super playful, and I also love people. Is anyone ready to play with me?

Pepper: You’re very cute, Mila. And as for that playtime, let me nap first.

Whiskers: Will you two be ready to join a forever family very soon?

Don: Of course we are!

Pepper: People just need to stop by on the weekend, or call ARF to schedule visits for during the week.

Lulu: Visitors will be able to meet all of us and see just how many wonderful cats are here at ARF.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

