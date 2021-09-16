Riverside County Waste is holding its bi-annual, free Household Hazardous Waste day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the County Road Yard, 25780 Johnson Road, next to the Idyllwild Fire Station, for residents (not businesses) only.

These are the guidelines for disposing HHW at the site:

• It is illegal to transport more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of HHW per trip.

• Secure leaky containers and loose loads.

• Transport in a box away from passengers (in the trunk or bed of your vehicle).

• Keep away from other items.

These materials are accepted:

• Paint, stain, varnish, adhesive, paint thinner, resin, epoxy, caulking and wood preservatives

• Used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel, automotive chemicals, brake fluid and transmission fluid (Flammable liquid containers cannot be returned.)

• Batteries, fluorescent tubes and bulbs, light ballasts, smoke detectors and mercury thermostats

• Televisions, monitors, computers and electronic devices

• Pesticides, herbicides, poisons, fertilizers, moth balls, garden chemicals, flea powder, barbecue propane tanks and kerosene lamp oil

• Cleaners, degreasers, aerosol cans, drain openers, disinfectants, pool chemicals, air fresheners, lighter fluid, nail polish, hair bleach amd cooking oil

• Needles, sharps and unused medication (except controlled substances)

These materials will not be accepted:

• Ammunition and explosives

• Appliances, tires or trash

• Asbestos

• Containers larger than 5 gallons or 50 pounds

• Remediation or radioactive waste (except smoke detectors)

• Compressed gas cylinders greater than 40 pounds

• Controlled substances and infectious waste (except sharps)

• Out-of-county or business generated waste (real estate and non-profit)

Photo documentationmay be required for excessive or suspected non-residential loads.