Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District recently responded to the following calls.

• Sept. 4 — Traffic crash, no injuries, provide basic life support, 10:36 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Sept. 4 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 7:39 p.m. Hwy. 371.

• Sept. 5 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:11 a.m. S. Circle Dr.

• Sept. 5 — EMS call, provide BLS, 10:28 a.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Sept. 5 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:49 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 6 — EMS call, provide ALS, 2:54 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 7 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:25 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 8 — Unintentional alarm system activation, no fire, 12:15 p.m. Alderwood St.

• Sept. 9 — Unauthorized burning, fire out on arrival, 6:09 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Sept. 10 — Traffic crash, no injuries, standby, 10:15 a.m.Jameson Dr.

• Sept. 10 — EMS call, provide ALS, 10:50 p.m. Hwy. 74.,

• Sept. 11 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, investigate, 6 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• Sept. 11 — Traffic crash, injuries, info, invesstigation & enforcement, 2:54 a.m., Double View Dr.

• Sept. 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:50 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:14 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 11 — Public service assist, 3:45 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• Sept. 11 — Hazardous condition, info, investigation & enforcement, 7:19 p.m. Tahquitz Rd.Information, investigation & enforcement, other

• Sept. 11 — Carbon monoxide incident, 7:45 p.m. Meadow Dr.

• Sept. 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:25 p.m. Temecula Dr.

• Sept. 11 — Public service, info, investigation & enforcement, 8:42 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• Sept. 12 — Dispatched, canceled en route, 9:32 a.m. N. Circle Dr.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Sept. 4 to Sept. 10.

Idyllwild

• Sept. 4 — Noise complaint, 1:16 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 4 — Traffic, 9 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Citation issued.

• Sept. 5 — Suspicious circumstance, 9:05 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 5 — Public disturbance, 11:43 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 6 — Alarm call, 10 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 6 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:03 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 7 — Vandalism, 4:58 p.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.

• Sept. 8 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1:35 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 8 — 911 call, 5:34 p.m. Alderwood St. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 9 — Danger to self/other, 3:24 p.m. Encino Rd. Report taken.

• Sept. 9 — Suspicious circumstance, 6:08 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 9 — Found property, 6:55 p.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 10 — Public disturbance, 1:56 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 10 — Battery, 4:03 p.m. Idyllmont Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 10 — Alarm call, 7:14 p.m. Fernleaf Dr. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Sept. 4 — Battery, 4:22 p.m. 52000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 4 — Alarm call, 6:07 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 4 — Check the welfare, 5:06 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 8 — Alarm call, 5:42 p.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 9 — Alarm call, 5:41 a.m. Tall Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 9 — Barking dog, 3:16 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 9 — Public disturbance, 3:18 p.m. Cedar Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 10 — Noise complaint, 10:41 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows/Garner Valley

• Sept. 8 — Alarm call 9:28 a.m. Indian Hill Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 10 — Public assist, 1 p.m. 16000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Sept. 5 — Shots fired, 7:33 a.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 5 — Shots fired, 8:31 a.m. Keyes Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Sept. 4 — Follow-up, 7:44 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 4 — Suspicious circumstance, 5:47 p.m. Meadowlark Ct. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 6 — Check the welfare, 11:56 a.m. Bee Canyon Truck Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 6 — Area check, 2:40 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 9 — Check the welfare, 8:49 a.m. Bonita Vista Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 10 — Narcotics, 1:52 p.m. Old Mine Trl. Handled by deputy.