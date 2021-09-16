From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, a memorial will be held for Marty Prevosto at the Butterfield Amphitheater. This event will be hosted by his children William, Logan and Dakota with their mother Shawntel.

Martin was born June 9, 1983 and died May 14, 2021.

Martin was a powerhouse of a man who left us far too early. He is survived by his three children, his soul mate, his father and countless people who loved him so very much. All of Idyllwild is welcome with open arms.

Masks will be provided at the gate if you choose to wear one. The ceremony will be followed by light refreshments, coffee and snacks. Alcohol is not permitted.