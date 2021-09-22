At about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, two unknown drivers collided on Double View Drive about 2,000 feet west of Inspiration Lane. A white 2008 Ford F150 was traveling in the westbound lane at an unknown speed and a gray 2007 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound at an unknown speed, said California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Matt Napier.

Since no drivers were present when CHP arrived, either one of them veered toward the other lane with the left side of the Ford colliding with the left side of the Honda. The driver of the Ford lost control, colliding with a large pine tree on the north shoulder.

Idyllwild Garage towed both vehicles.

Napier reported five other traffic collisions. A sixth report involving a telephone pole across the street from Ferro is incomplete.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, Peter Allen Peters, 77, of Mountain Center, driving a white 2006 Ford F550, was stopped on the dirt shoulder pointed westbound a half mile east of Keen Camp Road.

Jose Mario Herrera, 57, of Hemet, was driving in the same direction at about 35 mph in a brown 1973 Ford pickup when Peters made a left-hand turn directly in the path of Herrera. The F550’s left front side collided with Herrera’s vehicle’s right front side.

Neither party was injured and Idyllwild Garage towed both vehicles.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Linda Louise Martinez, 70, of Beaumont was driving a silver 2005 Mazda MP5 southbound on Highway 243 about 250 feet south of Baldy Road in Pine Cove.

She made an unsafe turn to the right at about 30 to 40 mph, went up on the shoulder and plummeted down the side of the mountain impacting the hillside below, according to Napier. American Medical Response transported Martinez with suspected minor injuries to Desert Regional Medical Center.

Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle.

A one-vehicle collision occurred on Jameson Drive 200 feet east of Rockdale Drive at 9:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, when Kwang Koh, age unknown, of Idyllwild, parked his white 2003 Ford F150 in his steep driveway, did not place the vehicle in park, applied the parking brake and walked toward his house.

The vehicle soon rolled down the driveway, colliding with a wooden telephone pole. The pole was sheered off at the base. Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle.

At 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Beau Franklin Mittleman, 30, of Palm Desert, was driving a maroon 2012 Hyundai Sonata northbound on Highway 243 north of Highway 74 at about 30 mph. He was following James Edwin Smith, 64, of Running Springs, driving a black 2020 Chevy Silverado.

When Smith stopped his vehicle, Mittleman was traveling too fast to stop in time and struck the rear of the Sonata. Idyllwild Garage towed the Sonata. No one was injured.

At about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Adolfo Benito Pedraza, 18, of San Jacinto, was driving a silver 2009 Toyota Scion westbound on Highway 74 1 mile west of McGaugh Road at about 40 mph when, for unknown reasons, he lost control steering to the right onto the shoulder. The Scion spun counter-clockwise and flipped, colliding with a large boulder on the left shoulder and coming to rest on its roof.

Idyllwild Fire transported Pedraza for possible injuries to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center. Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle.