A public hearing for the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ redistricting efforts is set for Tuesday, Sept. 28. Community members are invited to attend and provide feedback on the process.

The 2020 U. S. Census data released last month revealed that Riverside County has grown by more than 10% — more than double the growth of neighboring counties in Southern California. Following this data, the county is charged with redistricting its supervisorial district boundaries.

Redistricting is meant to ensure fair and equal representation for changes in population and communities of interest that share common social and economic factors.

“The voice of our residents is crucial during this process as the work of the county impacts and enhances their daily lives,” said Chair Karen Spiegel, 2nd District supervisor. “Residents are encouraged to share their feedback in-person or online.”

The regularly scheduled board meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. that day. The public is asked to provide input in-person on the redistricting efforts, as well as suggested boundary lines. The public hearing is held during the regularly scheduled board meeting. The time of the public hearing is subject to change based on the board meeting agenda.

Community members may draw suggested boundary lines and submit online using the online feedback tool. Find more information online at RivCo.org, under Redistricting.

The public hearing also will be available live or on-demand at RivCoTV.org.

More opportunities for public input will be held in October and November, including another public hearing slated for Oct. 19.