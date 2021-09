Q. My boyfriend has the names of his old girlfriends tattooed on his arm. Now he says he wants to add mine. What do you think? -Lulu, Moreno Valley

A. … Maybe he’s trying to tell you something?

Q. My wife lost some weight and told me she wants to start wearing thongs. So, I bought her a nice pair of flip-flops. She ran into the bathroom in tears. What’s with that? -Ron, Palm Desert

A. I think you got your thongs wrong, Ron.