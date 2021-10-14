Pepper

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats learned about holiday foods they shouldn’t eat.

Stevie: Good news, everyone! Those two cute little dogs, Cinnamon and Toto, were adopted together.

Whiskers: Aw, that makes me very happy. They truly loved each other.

Stevie: And the lovely couple who adopted them are nearby in Murrieta.

Don: So, are there no more ARF dogs?

Stevie: Well, there are, but they are too young to be adopted right now.

Phil: Ooh! Tell us more.

Pepper: I know all about them. Seven sweet puppies turned 3 weeks old just this last Saturday.

Whiskers: I understand that four of them are males.

Don: So that leaves three females.

Pepper: Wow. There’s no fooling you, Don.

Don: Hey! You’re just jealous because my math skills are excellent.

Stevie: Cut it out, you two. Pepper, what else can you tell us about the litter?

Pepper: Their mom is about 40 pounds, and she is probably a mix of husky and German shepherd. She is a very lovely girl, with a wonderful demeanor.

Lulu: Then we can hope that her babies take after her. But what about their dad?

Pepper: Nobody knows who the father is. It’s a mystery.

Stevie: For any human who is interested in meeting the puppies, there will be a meet-n-greet on Saturday, Oct. 30. People should make an appointment to meet all of them, and they may submit applications and deposits at that time. The puppies’ photos at 2 weeks old are on ARF’s Facebook page.

Pepper: But they cannot leave the litter before they are 8 weeks old.

Phil: Right in time for the holidays!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

