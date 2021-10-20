California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Matt Napier gave one formerly incomplete traffic collision report and a completed report recently.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, a hit-and-run collision occurred in Garner Valley. An unknown suspect was driving a gray Toyota 4Runner westbound on Hop Patch Springs Road approaching the intersection of Pyramid Peak Road at 15 to 25 mph when he pulled into the intersection heading northbound directly in the path of Graham Aanestad, 36, of Garner Valley, traveling southbound on Pyramid Peak Road at 15 to 25 mph in a green 1999 Monaco motorhome.

Aanestad veered sharply to the right to avoid a head-on collision, but the Toyota sideswiped the motorhome and the motorhome then collided with a tree.

The unknown suspect fled the scene in the Toyota. No one was injured and the motorhome was not towed.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Jadon Meskimen, 19, of Idyllwild, was driving a black 2021 Toyota Corolla northbound on Highway 243 at 45 mph, when, at about 300 feet north of South Circle Drive, for unknown reasons he made a turning movement to the right going up on the highway’s shoulder. The vehicle’s right side hit the guard rail pushing it east into two Edison poles.

Meskimen was not injured. Idyllwild Garage towed the Toyota.

Three other collision reports, occurring Oct. 15, 16 and 17, are incomplete and will be reported next week.