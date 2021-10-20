As prospective retirees, we are now looking for an appropriate purchaser for Idyllwild House Publishing Co. Ltd. (IHP) — and its flagship publication, the Idyllwild Town Crier, which is in its 75th year of continuous publication.

• Someone who will continue the Town Crier’s tradition of serving our Hill community as a real newspaper.

• Someone, preferably with newspaper experience (or who will hire and support an experienced, non-agenda-pursuing editor) who will continue to lead the Town Crier in monitoring and reporting on the meetings and other doings of our six local public agencies in the greater Idyllwild-Pine Cove area: Idyllwild Water District, Pine Cove Water District, Fern Valley Water District and Lake Hemet Water District, Idyllwild Fire Protection District, and Idyllwild Historic Preservation District — as well as Hill-relevant happenings on the county board of supervisors, at the Hill’s schools and in our numerous public benefit organizations.

• Someone who will monitor and report on local matters of critical interest, such as county redistricting, short-term rentals, local crimes and traffic collisions, and who will continue following and reporting on the numerous music and arts happenings that make our community unique.

• Someone who will continue valuable and revenue-producing IHP publications in addition to the Town Crier — the Idyllwild Phone Book, the Idyllwild Visitors Guide and the Idyllwild Visitors Map.

Perhaps the right purchaser with the right experience and the right monetary backing will do even better.

Contact Bob Hughes at [email protected] or 760-323-8311.