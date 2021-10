Riverside County’s Operation RivCo Shield is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Idyllwild School.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 or older. Register at https://tinyurl.com/xy9nv6up.

The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone ages 18 or older. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3drecvpj.

The clinic also offers COVID-19 testing. Register at https://tinyurl.com/r8ff597n.