Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 9 to 17.

• Oct. 9 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 12:23 p.m. Cedar St.

• Oct. 9 — Investigate odor of smoke, 3:30 p.m. Jameson Dr.

• Oct. 9 — Public service assist, 3:30 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Oct. 9 — Unintentional transmission of alarm, 4:05 p.m. Hwy, 243.

• Oct. 9 — Public service assist, 10:45 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• Oct. 9 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:20 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• Oct. 10 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:42 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Oct. 11 — Unintentional alarm system activation, no fire, 8:35 a.m. Temecula Dr.

• Oct. 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:01 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr.

• Oct. 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:38 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Oct. 12 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:22 p.m. Marian View Dr.

• Oct. 13 — Traffic crash with no injuries, 1:14 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Oct. 13 — EMS call, provide ALS, 10:55 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Oct. 13 — Investigate person in distress, 11:43 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Oct. 14 — Traffic crash with injuries, provide first aid & check for injuries, 7:33 a.m. Double View Dr.

• Oct 14 — Unintentional smoke alarm activation, no fire, 11:52 a.m. Tanglewood Ln.

• Oct. 14 — Extrication, rescue, 12:18 p.m. Tahquitz View Dr.

• Oct. 14 — Public service, 3:05 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Oct. 14 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:09 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Oct. 15 — Traffic crash with injuries, provide first aid & check for injuries, 3:35 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Oct. 15 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:18 a.m. Sylvan Way.

• Oct. 15 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 9:33 a.m. Tanglewood Ln.

• Oct. 15 — Unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire, 11:45 a.m. Tanglewood Ln.

• Oct. 15 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:41 p.m. Falling Leaf Dr.

• Oct. 15 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7:20 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Oct. 16 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:17 A.M. Delano Dr.

• Oct. 16 — Traffic crash with injuries, provide ALS, 8:48 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Oct. 16 — Water or steam leak, 11:45 p.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• Oct. 17 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:42 a.m. Dickenson Rd.

• Oct. 17 — EMS call, provide ALS, 5:58 a.m. Saddle Dr.

• Oct. 17 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:03 a.m. River Dr.

• Oct. 17 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:59 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Oct. 11 to 17.

Pine Cove

• Oct 11 — False alarm, 8:34 a.m.

• Oct. 11 — Vegetation fire, 2:54 p.m.

• Oct. 12 — Pubic assist, 12:29 a.m.

• Oct. 12 — Unknown medical, 11:46 a.m.

• Oct. 13 — Traffic collision, 1:14 a.m.

• Oct. 13 — Public assist, 7:51 a.m.

• Oct. 14 — Inaccessible rescue, 12:13 a.m.

• Oct. 14 — Breathing problems, 1:18 p.m.

• Oct. 15 — Traffic collision, 3:35 a.m.

• Oct. 15 — Accidental overdose, 6:17 a.m.

• Oct. 15 — Public assist, 11:42 p.m.

• Oct. 16 — Traffic collision, 8:47 a.m.

• Oct. 16 — False alarm, 5:04 p.m.

• Oct. 17 — Hemorrhage, 12:34 a.m.

• Oct. 17 — False alarm, 8:33 p.m.

Anza

• Oct. 13 — Seizures, 12:04 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Oct. 11 — False alarm, 7:22 a.m.

• Oct. 14 — Breathing problems, 1:18 p.m.

• Oct. 15 — Smoke check, false alarm, 7:06 a.m.

• Oct. 16 — Breathing problems, 4:55 a.m.

• Oct. 16 — Cardiac arrest, 1:43 p.m.

Pinyon

• Oct. 15 — Cardiac arrest, 11:22 a.m.

• Oct. 15 — Fall, 11:50 a.m.

• Oct. 16 — Abdominal pain, 11:45 a.m.

• Oct. 16 — Vegetation fire, 6:59 p.m.

• Oct. 17 — Chest pain, 6:41 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Oct. 9 to 16.

Idyllwild

• Oct. 9 — Public assist, 4:10 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Defrauding an inkeeper, 8:52 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Incorrigible minor, 9:33 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Follow-up, 8:39 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Check the welfare, 10:04 a.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Public disturbance, 7:26 p.m. Canyon Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 11 — Lost hiker, 5:33 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 12 — Resist arrest, 5:07 p.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Arrest made.

• Oct. 13 — Check the welfare, 11:48 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 13 — 911 call, 5:08 p.m. Cassler Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 14 — Check the welfare, 6:14 a.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 14 — Alarm call, 10:07 a.m. Pioneer Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 14 — Assist other department, 12:27 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 15 — Shots fired, 12:18 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 15 — Public disturbance, 12:10 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 15 — Battery, 6:31 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 15 — Noise complaint, 6:51 p.m. Howland Rd. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Oct. 13 — Check the welfare, 12:28 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Oct. 9 — Alarm call, 9:15 a.m. Pine Needles Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Disoriented subject, 10:04 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 12 — Assist other department, 11:47 a.m. Laurel Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 12 — Alarm call, 4:11 p.m. Cedar Crest Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 12 — Alarm call, 9:45 p.m. Tall Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 13 — Assist other department, 12:21 a.m. Pineavista Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 13 — Alarm call, 4:13 p.m. Cedar Crest Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 14 — Alarm call, 2:51 p.m. Emerick Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 15 — Alarm call, 7:50 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows / Garner Valley

• Oct. 9 — Shots fired, 7:26 a.m. Hop Patch Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Check the welfare, 7:42 p.m. Paradise Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 11 — Alarm call, 3:08 p.m. Hop Patch Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Oct. 10 — Public intoxication, 12:09 a.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Arrest made.

• Oct. 11 — Public disturbance, 10:56 a.m. Wolf Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 12 — Brandishing a weapon, 4:35 p.m. Coyote St. Arrest made.

• Oct. 13 — Vicious dog, 9:38 a.m. Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 14 — Traffic hazard, 5:46 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Oct. 9 — Assist other department, 10:29 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Burglary, 2:44 p.m. 54000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Oct. 9 — Follow-up, 5:13 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Narcotics, 11:53 a.m. Manzanita Mountain Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 10 — Lost hiker, 4:30 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Oct. 11 — Recovery of stolen vehicle, 5:27 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.