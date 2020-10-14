Idyllwild Fire

Idyllwild Fire Protection District recently responded to the following calls.

• Oct. 5 — Walk-in public service, 9 a.m.

• Oct. 5 — Medical aid, 10:52 a.m. Lake Ln.

• Oct. 5 — Medical aid, 12:23 p.m. Palomar Rd.

• Oct. 5 — Forest, woods or wildland fire, 4:25 p.m. Gilman Springs Rd.

• Oct. 5 — Medical aid, 5:55 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• Oct. 5 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 6:50 p.m. Highway 371.

• Oct. 6 — Medical aid, 3:27 a.m. Delano Dr.

• Oct. 6 — Walk-in public service, 5 a.m.

• Oct. 6 — Walk-in medical aid, 7:26 a.m.

• Oct. 6 — Walk-in medical aid, 1:02 p.m.

• Oct. 6 — Walk-in medical aid, 2:18 p.m.

• Oct. 7 — Medical aid, 10:50 a.m. Highway 74.

• Oct. 7 — Cooking fire - contained in container, 6:40 p.m. Jameson Dr.

• Oct. 8 — Medical aid, 12:05 a.m. S. Circle Dr.

• Oct. 8 — Walk-in medical aid, 10:49 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Friday, Oct. 4 to Oct. 9.

Idyllwild

• Oct. 4 — Miscellaneous criminal, 7:27 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Area check, 11:02 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Hazard, 11:45 a.m. Palomar Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Civil dispute, 3:50 p.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Noise complaint, 5:20 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Area check, 5:33 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — Prowler, 8:45 p.m. Alderwood St. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — Alarm call, 2:18 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — Brandishing/weapon – past, 10:39 a.m. Country Club Dr. Unfounded.

• Oct. 7 — Civil dispute, 1:56 p.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Battery, 10:55 a.m. Hillsdale St. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Public assist, 12:18 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Suspicious circumstance, 12:50 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Alarm call, 12:52 p.m. Pioneer Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Alarm call, 10:36 p.m. Craghill Dr. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Oct. 6 — Alarm call, 7:22 p.m. 53000 block of E. Highway 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Oct. 4 — Alarm call, 7:18 a.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 4 — Lost hiker, 8:06 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Public assist, 1:47 p.m. Hotei Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — Check the welfare, 5:15 p.m. Eagle Nest Ct. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Trespassing, 9:53 a.m. Sylvan Wy. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Alarm call, 9:07 p.m. Walters Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows / Garner Valley

• Oct. 4 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:26 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 6 — 911 call from business, 11:34 a.m. 61000 block of E. Highway 74. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — Public disturbance, 12:03 p.m. Paradise Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Alarm call, 1:02 p.m. Tunnel Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — Alarm call, 5:19 p.m. Tunnel Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Oct. 9 — Check the welfare, 11:30 a.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 9 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 8:21 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Oct. 4 — Noise complaint, 12:07 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 5 — Emergency notification, 10:28 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 7 — 911 call from business, 3:46 p.m. Canyon Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 8 — Check the welfare, 4:10 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.