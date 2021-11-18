Annie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about ARF’s participation in the annual tree lighting event.

Stevie: Boy, it is quiet in here.

Whiskers: Well, yeah. All the puppies have gone to their forever homes.

Stevie: But we must welcome ARF’s newest dog, Annie.

Annie: (entering the cattery) Hi, everyone. I’m Annie.

Whiskers: You must like cats because you just strolled into this cattery.

Annie: Of course! Cats are fine with me, as are other dogs.

Phil: What else should we know about you?

Annie: Let’s see… I’m a Lab-mix about 9 years old, I’m super mellow, and I really like every being I meet. Even though I’m pretty healthy, I’ve been told that I need to lose weight.

Whiskers: Eh, so do I, but regardless, you are beautiful.

Don: What type of home would be best for you?

Annie: I think I’d like to be in a home with humans who will appreciate my easy-going nature.

Harley: We really appreciate how kind you are to us felines. Have you heard that any human who visits us cats at ARF will get $1,000?

Annie: What? Are you serious?

Don: No, he’s not! He is just kidding. But any human who visits us will feel like a winner.

Phil: And any human who takes time to see us will understand just how friendly we are.

Pepper: ARF has the greatest welcoming committee of all time.

Harley: Between Annie and all of us, everyone will be welcomed with open arms.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.