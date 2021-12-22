Claire

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats talked about their holiday wish list.

Phil: Don’t you all love the holiday season?

Whiskers: You bet we do, and the two new ARF members feel it is a very good season.

Don: Whoever it is, I’m guessing they are thankful ARF has come to their rescue.

Whiskers: That’s right! Our newest members are from the canine family. But it appears that neither is fond of us felines.

Don: Well, that’s OK. Who can tell us about them?

Pepper: I can! Claire is a really sweet girl, about 3 years old. She recently had a successful play date with other dogs, but she chases cats.

Phil: What else about Claire?

Pepper: Claire is house-trained and very friendly. Humans say she is beautiful, being a husky-mix, they think. She weighs about 45 pounds.

Lulu: I also heard she really enjoys the outdoors and going for hikes or walks.

Harley: Who else joined the ARF family?

Lulu: I heard she is a boxer-mix.

Phil: Right. Her name is Cookie, and she has a sad story. A loving human witnessed a human throwing her out of a car and then speeding off. Tragic.

Harley: That is so wrong!!

Phil: And she is so, so sweet. She is 29 pounds of affection, for both humans and other dogs. She is house-trained and uses a doggy door.

Harley: Both Claire and Cookie have spay appointments. They are all up-to-date with vaccinations and heartworm tests.

Pepper: I hope a couple of families step up to make their lives right again.

Lulu: And make their and our lives complete.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.