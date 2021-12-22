Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Dec. 13 to 19.

• Dec. 13 — EMS call, 8:23 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Dec. 13 — EMS call, transport person, 10:25 a.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Dec. 13 — Traffic crash with injuries, transport person, 5:22 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• Dec. 14 — Power line down, remove hazard, 8:24 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 15 — EMS call, 8:p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Dec. 16 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 10:33 a.m. Delano Dr.

• Dec. 18 — Public service assist, 10:14 a.m. Marantha Dr.

• Dec. 18 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:47 p.m. Fern Valley Rd.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Dec. 11 to Dec. 18.

Idyllwild

• Dec. 11 — Alarm call, 3:38 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 11 — Alarm call, 8:33 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 11 — Assist other department, 11:49 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by depu-ty.

• Dec. 11 — Public disturbance, 4:18 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 11 — Suspicious person, 6:11 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 12 — Illegal lodging, 8:03 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Alarm call, 5:01 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Unattended death, 8:20 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Dec. 13 — Follow-up, 5:26 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 14 — Alarm call, 4:27 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 14 — Fraud, 9:40 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 14 — 911 call, 11:19 a.m. Craghill Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 14 — Petty theft, 1:09 p.m. Daryll Rd. Unfounded.

• Dec. 15 — Check the welfare, 11:52 a.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 15 — Public disturbance, 1:10 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 16 — Alarm call, 8:41 a.m. Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 16 — Public disturbance, 3:57 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Shots fired, 12:05 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Shots fired, 12:55 a.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 1:30 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 12 — Assist other department, 6:50 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 12 — Vicious dog, 12:10 p.m. Nestwa Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 12 — Barking dog, 5:40 p.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 12 — Harassing phone calls, 6:54 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Public assist, 5:30 p.m. 52000 block of Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 14 — 911 call from business, 3 p.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 15 — Public disturbance, 10:19 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Noise complaint, 9:05 p.m. Pineavista Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Dec. 12 — Emergency notification, 2:59 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Assist other department, 3:26 p.m. Table Mountain Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 15 — Assist other department, 8:07 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 15 — Check the welfare, 11:10 a.m. Table Mountain Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 8:12 a.m. Indian Hill Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Dec. 15 — 911 call, 5:05 a.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 15 — Petty theft, 12:23 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Dec. 16 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:04 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Dec. 11 — Suspicious person, 5:22 p.m. Keen Camp Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 13 — Unlawful entry, 12 p.m. Tripp Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 16 — Alarm call, 7:18 a.m.Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 7:45 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.