Martha Reiman quietly passed away at home surrounded by family Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

For many, many generations of Idyllwild School students, Martha (Foster) Reiman was their first introduction to public school. Following in the footsteps of educators in her family, Martha exclusively taught kindergarten at Idyllwild School for 36 years. Fellow faculty at Hemet Unified School District credit her for being a generous mentor.

Martha was excited to gain a position in our mountain community after graduation from Pasadena College. Later, she earned her master’s degree in curriculum development through University of Redlands. She was an instrumental component of the Whole Language Institute at Idyllwild School. Martha retired in June 1998.

Martha married the love of her life Don Reiman in 1978 and built a lovely home on their small ranch in Garner Valley. Later in life, they relocated to Hemet.

Martha had a passion for quilting and donated her artistic works to many charities in the Hemet area. Another passion was decorating for the holidays. She always began in September to prepare for her annual seasonal event; she truly enjoyed entertaining. At the time of her sudden passing, her home was filled with eight beautiful, fully trimmed trees.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don. She is survived by her brother George Foster, daughter Julie Reiman, grandsons Paul Cano and Jacob Little, as well as great grandsons Lincoln and Bowen Cano.

A celebration of life will be held at her home at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Donations in Martha’s memory can be made to the Ramona Animal Shelter in San Jacinto.