Joe passed away peacefully on December 26th, 2025 in his home at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dayton Ohio, Joe graduated from the University of Dayton and served in the Army during the Vietnam war. While he was stationed in South Korea, he met the love of his life and married his beloved wife Yong Soon, and together they raised three children in Idyllwild, Ca. Joe continued his education at various institutions including Cal State San Bernardino, and other community colleges and earned his PhD in education. Joe’s professional achievements included; designing and fabricating telescopes at Coulter Optical, and establishing and serving as president of the Idyll-Gazers Astronomy club. Joe also worked in education for the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a teacher and grant writer, and helped the Noli school earn its accreditation. In his latter career, he worked for the San Bernardino N.F. as a public Lands Specialist. Joe’s favorite pastimes included reading, hiking and camping with his family. He was passionate about a great number of subjects, including his love and faith of God, the conservation of land and animals, and participating and supporting his community. Joe was most proud of his three children and his grandchildren, and his family gave him immense joy. Joe is survived by his three siblings (Bill, Charlie, Mary Ann), wife (Yong Soon), children (Janey, Joe III and Rebecca), grandchildren (Freddie Jr., Kyra, Cody, Haley, Joey IV, Max, Emma and Odin) and his great grandchildren (Juliette, Rayna and Allana). A private ceremony will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery with army honors.