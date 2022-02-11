Gordon Austerman passed away at his Fern Valley home Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the age of 92.

He is survived by his loving wife, Inge, sons Jim and Ace, and daughter Darla and their families, as well as stepsons Jeff, Tim, Chris and David.

Gordon served in the Army in the 1950s, then attended college where he earned a degree as a mechanical engineer. He worked in that capacity for many years with Northrop and at the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant.

A long-time Idyllwild resident, Gordon was very active in Rotary for over 20 years and was a valued member of the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit.

He was a kind, quiet, intelligent, thoughtful man who loved the outdoors, his family and his many friends. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no service. Gordon will live in our hearts forever.