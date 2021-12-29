Well, we’re entering a new year, and none of us knows how long COVID is going to be with us. Now we have to deal with a new, more contagious Omicron variant — and the number of folk still unvaccinated.

So, once again, we thank the essential workers in our community who keep on serving us while risking their own health in the process. These people staff our health centers, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, ambulances, Help Center, food distribution programs, post offices, markets, pharmacy, library, water districts, restaurants, filing stations, stores, shops and shuttle services, among others.

And we owe much to those from off our Hill — truck drivers and parcel delivery personnel — who keep us all supplied during these still uncertain times.

We sincerely appreciate and thank you all.