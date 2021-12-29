Originally published Feb. 4, 2016

Q. I wear glasses. When I play golf, I swing and miss a lot. Is there something fashionable I can wear that will help me hit a golf ball?

–André’s friend, Montreal

A. I understand they have clip-on binoculars now that will make your golf ball appear as big as a beach ball. You shouldn’t have trouble hitting that.

Q. My wife wants me to get a pedicure. What do you think?

–Elwood, Aguanga

A. I got a pedicure once. The pedicurist rasped on my feet so much I lost two shoe sizes. That night when I got in bed, I reached out a foot and thought I was touching my wife’s foot. No, it was my other foot.