An Idyllwild man convicted of a felony on Aug. 8, 2021, and placed on probation was arrested again on Dec. 27 for violating probation.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ryan Jacob Wycoff, 44, then living in Pinyon, on May 7, 2021, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, a felony charge.

He failed to appear for a court hearing on July 14, according to Riverside County District Attorney Public Information Officer John Hall, “at which point a bench warrant was issued by the judge.”

Wycoff was arrested again on July 30 and brought to court Aug. 3 where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation of three years and 270 days in custody.

However, he “failed to do the custody time on work release or his mandated domestic violence classes, so a warrant went out for his arrest on a violation of probation,” said Hall.

After his arrest on Dec. 27, he was arraigned on the probation violation. “He admitted a violation of probation on that date and was sentenced by the judge to three years state prison,” said Hall.