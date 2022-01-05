Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

• Dec. 27 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 11:15 a.m. Cedar St.

• Dec. 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:31 p.m. Deerfoot Ln.

• Dec. 27 — Public service assist, 5:11 p.m. S. Circle Dr.

• Dec. 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:24 p.m. Silver Fir Dr,

• Dec. 28 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:20 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 28 — Canceled en route, 2:41 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Dec. 28 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3 p.m. Marian View Dr.

• Dec. 29 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:39 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Dec. 28 — Public service assist, 11:46 a.m. Fir St.

• Dec. 30 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:40 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Dec. 31 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:05 a.m.

• Dec. 31 ‚ Public service assist, 6 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Jan. 1 — EMS call, transport person, 9:18 a.m. Canyon Dr.

• Jan. 1 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 2:53 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Jan. 1 — No incident found on arrival, 5:08 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 2 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:45 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 2 — EMS call, provide BLS, 12:27 p.m. San Jacinto Rd.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 28 — Sick person, 8:19 a.m.

• Dec. 28 — Traffic collision, over the side, 2:40 p.m.

• Dec. 30 — Carbon monoxide alarm, residential, 7:03 a.m.

• Dec. 30 —Public assist, 4:11 p.m.

• Jan. 1 — Fire, false alarm, 12:25 p.m.

• Jan. 1 — Fire, false alarm, 5:05 p.m.

• Jan. 2 — Traffic collision, 7:29 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Dec. 28 —Traffic collision, 12:46 a.m.

• Dec. 28 — Outside fire, 10:24 a.m.

• Dec. 28 — Electrical hazard, 11:39 a.m.

• Dec. 29 — Electrical hazard, 2:04 a.m.

• Dec. 30 — Carbon monoxide alarm, residential, 7:03 a.m.

• Dec. 30 — Breathing problems, 1:40 p.m.

• Jan. 1 — Fire, false alarm, 5:05 p.m.

• Jan. 1 — Diabetic problems, 7:44 p.m.

• Jan. 1 — Vegetation fire, 8:17 p.m.

• Jan. 1 — Traumatic injuries, 8:35 p.m.

Pinyon Pines

• Dec. 28 — Traffic collision, over the side, 2:40 p.m.

• Jan. 1 — Sick person, 4:24 p.m.

• Jan. 2 — Traffic collision, 7:29 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Dec. 25 to 31.

Idyllwild

• Dec. 25 — Check the welfare, 4:59 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — Alarm call, 9:19 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — Trespassing, 2:20 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:03 p.m. Cedar St. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — Assist other department, 8:56 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — Noise complaint, 11:45 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 27 — Public disturbance, 1:57 p.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 28 — Public assist, 4:19 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 28 — Alarm call, 5:39 p.m. Indian Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 28 — Lost property, 5:43 p.m. Tahquitz Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 29 — Unattended death, 11:58 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 30 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:10 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 30 — Noise complaint, 10:35 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 31 — Barking dog, 8:59 a.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 31 — 911 call, 9:52 a.m. Linger Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 31 — Follow-up, 10:42 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 25 — Petty theft, 10:10 a.m. 24000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — Suicide threat, 8:18 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — 911 call from business, 4:10 a.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — 911 call from business, 6:23 a.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — Public disturbance, 10:53 a.m. 25000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 27 — Danger to self/other, 1:49 p.m. Ponderosa Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 28 — Assist other department, 1:04 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 29 — 911 call from business, 4:14 p.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 29 — Public disturbance, 10:47 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Dec. 27 — Alarm call, 2:02 a.m. Indian Hill Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 29 — Alarm call, 10:43 a.m. Tunnel Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 29 — 911 call, 10:50 p.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 30 — 911 call, 2:33 a.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Dec. 25 — 911 call, 3:22 a.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — 911 call, 5:23 p.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — 911 call, 1:20 a.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — 911 call, 7:57 a.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — 911 call, 9:02 a.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 7:42 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 28 — Area check, 9:07 p.m. Keyes Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 29 — Fraud, 5:46 p.m. Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 31 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:46 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Dec. 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:54 a.m. Pine View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 30 — Suspicious vehicle, 11:32 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.