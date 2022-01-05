According to owner/chef Steve Davis, the cause of the structure fire at Stevie’s Hungry Habit and Thirsty Rabbit … “appears to be an electrical fire that started outside and could have been much worse. That building is notorious for its crazy electrical stuff. Davis said no one was in the building, housing his breakfast, lunch and early dinner restaurant, and, “We won’t be able to open for a week or two.”

Idyllwild Fire and Riverside County’s Pine Cove fire engine were dispatched at 8:56 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. The restaurant closed that day at 5:30 p.m. By 9:14 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

Idyllwild Fire Chief Mark LaMont said the report has been completed and ultimately, the cause is listed as undetermined/accidental.