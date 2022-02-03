Michael Francis Boyer of Idyllwild died peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the age of 70 after a valiant struggle with prostate cancer.

He was born in Los Angeles Oct. 3, 1951, to Patricia Delores Boyer and James Samuel Boyer, was raised in Palm Springs and remained in Southern California for the rest of his life.

Michael’s professional career was varied and represented only a small portion of his many interests. He served in leadership positions at the Coachella Valley Housing Coalition and Guy Evans Inc., and was an agency owner for Farmers Insurance Group for several years.

At the end of his life, he was in semi-retirement as the site manager for the Idyllwild Trailer Park where he lived among many close friends in a village he loved.

His greatest passions grew to be hiking and camping, especially in his beloved San Jacinto and Anza Borrego regions.

He read deeply and broadly regarding the natural world and its exploration. In his early adult life, his skill in photography led ultimately to his ownership of Camera Exchange in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, and expanded his interest in the world of art and architecture, two areas in which he developed remarkable knowledge and taste.

Michael’s exceptionally diverse intellectual appetites, photographic memory, great capacity for empathy and a wicked sense of humor made him the most excellent company for his wide range of friends.

Whether with cars, camping, cameras or conversation, Michael’s engagement was complete, inquisitive, encyclopedic, but never showy.

He is survived by his brother, John Vincent Boyer of Charlotte, North Carolina and his wife Patricia Eckert Boyer, their sons Ryan and William, Ryan’s wife Marni and their son Graham.

Michael is also survived by his ex-wife Janice Lyle of Palm Springs, to whom he was married for 28 years, and his stepchildren Jody Lyle (Erik Oberg) and Greg Lyle (Amber Lyle, children Aiden and Ella). He remained close to his stepchildren and provided elder care for his in-laws.

During his last two years, he found a new life partner in his close companion and hiking compatriot, Catherine Rossbach, who was an irreplaceable support and was with him until the end.

A memorial service will be held in Idyllwild later this spring. To be on the mailing list, please reach out to [email protected] Contributions in Michael’s memory can be made to the Sierra Club California, 909 12th Street, Suite 202, Sacramento, CA 95814.