1936-2023

Keith Froehlich

E. Keith Froehlich, 87, died peacefully at home Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Palm Desert.

Born March 10, 1936, in Redlands to Nina Mae and Glenn Froehlich. Keith spent most of his early life on the Hill in Idyllwild.

Keith received an undergraduate degree in 1961 at San Diego State, and then served a term in the United States Army. It was during this time he met his first wife, Bonnie Lee Pitts. They were married in August of 1961. After Keith’s Army discharge, he pursued a master’s of theology degree and graduated in 1966 working as an associate pastor in the United Methodist Church in West Hills.

After Michael (1963) and Tedd (1965) were born, Keith decided that he could provide more help to his community by becoming a therapist/social worker. He received a master’s in social work from Fresno State in 1971 and moved to the San Fernando Valley to pursue his new career working as a social worker at the VA hospital in Brentwood and a therapist in the valley.

Keith and Bonnie moved back to Idyllwild in 1980 to take over the Idyllwild Inn from Nina and Glenn, and spent a decade upgrading the property and enjoying the Hill life. Keith moved back to counseling work when the inn sold in 1990 and worked with the health center team at Idyllwild Arts until his retirement.

After Bonnie’s death in 2007, Keith found new love and companionship with Sandy Clark and remarried in 2008. Much to his dismay, he was forced off the mountain in 2011 by a heart attack, and ultimately had to settle closer to sea-level in Palm Desert.

Keith is survived by his wife Sandy and her extended family; sons Michael and Tedd, their spouses Tracy and Paul, and five grandchildren all of whom he adored.

An open-house celebration of his life is at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Rustic Theatre. Keith excelled in a lifetime of giving. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that donations be made in his name to your favorite charities.