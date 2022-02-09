Lucy

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the cats met new ARF cat Marcel.

Whiskers: Everyone get over here. You won’t believe the news I have!

Pepper: We are all here. What is it?

Whiskers: Hang onto your hats. Sadie was adopted!!

Pepper: Holy cat nip! She has been with ARF for many years. How very exciting.

Whiskers: And we also have another new cat, Flash.

Pepper: So many new cats and cats adopted in the last few months. Maybe I’m next?

Whiskers: Regardless, let me tell you about Flash.

Flash: Talking about me? Hi, I’m Flash.

Marcel: Ah, another new cat. Hi, Flash, I’m Marcel. I’m new here, too.

Flash: Nice to meet all of you. I’m a very friendly girl who is about 8 years old.

Pepper: Are you as friendly as Marcel?

Lulu: She is. I’ve seen her meet several new humans.

Flash: I really like humans, and I’d really like a new forever home.

Marcel: It seems that any human who comes to ARF will be greeted by many friendly, happy felines.

Lulu: Both dogs and cats have been adopted so quickly in recent months.

Metta: And I suppose that any family looking for a loyal feline or canine companion should make an effort to get here as soon as possible.

Pepper: No kidding. They just need to call to make an appointment.

Lulu: Clearly, there is a family out there somewhere for each of us.

Metta: Just look at Sadie!

Triton: I hear she waited quite a while before she found the perfect home.

Whiskers: I think it’s true when humans say the right pet will find the right family. All it takes is patience.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

