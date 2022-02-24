An Idyllwild man was given two years probation Tuesday, Feb. 15, after pleading guilty to two counts of child exploitation Monday, Dec. 6, in a Riverside County Superior Court.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s (DA) Child Exploitation Team arrested Ryan Christopher Lujan, 26, of Idyllwild on April 8, 2021, with the DA’s office charging him with two felony counts involving child exploitation images. One of the charges, possessing images of a minor in a sexual act, included an enhancement because the images were of a minor under 12 years.

DA Public Information Officer John Hall said, “The defendant pled guilty to possession of child sexual exploitation material and admitted a special allegation of possessing more than 600 images including 10 or more of a minor under the age of 12,” said Hall.

Lujan’s probation outlines 48 restrictions, including serving 120 days in jail with 116 days to be served in the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s work release program.