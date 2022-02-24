An Idyllwild man being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center on four felony charges changed his not-guilty pleas to guilty pleas in a Riverside County Superior Court Monday, Feb. 7. He will be sentenced May 26.

The four charges against James Daniel Ellis, 43, are evading arrest; taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent; purchasing, receiving a stolen vehicle; and manufacturing, importing, selling or possessing any leaded cane. California is the only state where expandable batons (leaded canes) are illegal to both own and carry.

According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Brandi Swan of the Media Information Bureau, at about 5:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2001, “deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station located a stolen vehicle in the area of River Road and Country Club in Norco. A short pursuit ensued, but for the safety of the public, the pursuit was terminated.”

She said about 30 minutes later, the sheriff’s “dispatch received a call for service of the stolen vehicle pulling into a driveway in the 1300 block of 7th Street in Norco. Deputies responded to that area and the suspect fled on foot.

“A search of the area was conducted and the suspect was located at Valley View and Detroit in Norco. The suspect was arrested for evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a dangerous weapon.”

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed the four felony charges as stated in the second paragraph.