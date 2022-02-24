Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Feb. 14 to 20.

• Feb. 14 — Walk-in medical assist, provide basic life support, 11:25 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Feb. 14 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 2:05 p.m. Marian View Dr.

• Feb. 14 — Walk-in medical assist, provide BLS, 2:50 p.m. Maanatha Dr.

• Feb. 14 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:21 p.m. Meadow Glen Dr.

• Feb. 15 — Power lne down, public service assist, 1 a.m. Tahquitz Dr.

• Feb. 16 — Traffic crash with injuries, provide ALS, 8:13 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• Feb. 16 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:43 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Feb. 20 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7 a.m. Lodge Rd.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Feb. 14 to 20.

Pine Cove

• Feb. 14 — Stroke, 1:53 a.m.

• Feb. 14 — Cardiac arrest, 3:19 p.m.

• Feb. 14 — Traffic collision, 8:34 p.m.

• Feb. 17 — Sick person, 10:29 a.m.

• Feb. 17 — Traffic collision, over the side, 2:10 p.m.

• Feb. 18 — Sick person, 7:14 a.m.

• Feb. 18 — Fire, false alarm, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 19 — Traffic collision, over the side, 1:25 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Feb. 14 — Traffic collision, 8:34 p.m.

• Feb. 15 — Vegetation fire, 9:55 a.m.

• Feb. 15 — Power lines down, 3:46 p.m.

• Feb. 16 — Traffic collision, 8:10 a.m.

• Feb. l17 — Intentional overdoe, 10:09 a.m.

• Feb. 17 — Traffic collision, over the side, 2:10 p.m.

• Feb. 17 — Traffic collision, extrication, 7:18 p.m.

• Feb. 18 — Back pain, 6:32 p.m

• Feb. 19 — Gas leak, 9:05 pl.m.

Pinyon

• Feb. 14 — Traffic collision, 8:51 a.m.

• Feb. 18 — Cardiac arrest, 9:12 a.m.

• Feb. 19 — Smoke check, false alarm, 9:52 a.m.

• Feb. 19 — Traffic collision, over the side, 1:25 p.m.

• Feb. 19 — Traffic collision, 6:21 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Feb. 12 to 18.

Idyllwild

• Feb. 12 — Suspicious person, 1:14 p.m. Upper Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Unattended death, 2:02 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Feb. 14 — Unattended death, 4:10 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Feb. 14 — Alarm call, 9:43 p.m. Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Alarm call, 10:26 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Vandalism, 8:44 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Feb. 15 — 911 call, 2:50 p.m. Cougar Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Vandalism, 4:18 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• Feb. 16 — Public disturbance, 9:55 a.m. Oakwood St. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 16 — Suspicious vehicle, 12:12 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 16 — Alarm call, 6:28 p.m. Tanglewood Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 17 — Public disturbance, 2:07 a.m. Palomar Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 17 — Alarm call, 5:02 a.m. 55000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 17 — Suspect info, 6:31 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 18 — Burglary, 11:51 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Unfounded.

• Feb. 18 — Suspicious person, 11:47 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Feb. 15 — 911 call from business, 1:27 p.m. 25000 block of Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 16 — Open door, 12:07 a.m. Sunrise Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 17 — Battery, 2:27 p.m. 25000 block of Franklin Dr. Report taken.

• Feb. 18 — Noise complaint, 11:27 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Feb. 13 — Check the welfare, 1:14 a.m. San Vito Ci. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Area check, 1:26 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Feb. 12 — Assist other department, 3:19 p.m. Partridge St. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 13 — Public disturbance, 1:08 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Attempt warrant service, 9:24 a.m. Address withheld. Warrant.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Feb. 12 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 6:01 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 12 — Lost hiker, 6:36 p.m. May Valley Truck Trl. Report taken.

• Feb. 13 — Burglary, 12:18 p.m. Skyview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Follow-up, 3:31 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Check the welfare, 5:19 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 16 — Assist other department, 8:03 a.m. Old Mine Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 16 — 911 call from business, 11 a.m. Bautista Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 17 — Check the welfare, 12:46 p.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 17 — Assist other department, 6:59 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.