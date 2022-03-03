65 years ago - 1957

During what used to be conservation week, Izaak Walton League hosted the Junior Rangers and Girl Scouts at Town Hall, where together they performed a playlet and multiple skits about conserving natural resources.

60 years ago - 1962

Dr. Earl Herald, curator of the Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco, made a presentation at Town Hall that told the story of his collection of cannibalistic frogs, four-eyed fish and the Hawaiian Humuhumunukunukuapua'a. (Try saying that 10 times fast.)

55 years ago - 1967

The county closed Idyllwild's open-pit burning dump off of the Mountain Center highway for a new cut-and-fill dump off of Saunders Meadow Road.

50 years ago - 1972

The Idyllwild County Water District and the Idyllwild Property Owners' Association presented their report on the community's water resources. The big concern was that if it didn't rain any more for the rest of the year, "we will be in serious trouble."

45 years ago - 1977

Investigation into the death of Craig Kuhn, the 16-year-old son of Idyllwild Store owners Wayne and Carol Kuhn, deemed the incident accidental. The youth had been killed when he stepped in front of an auto on Tahquitz McCallum Way.

40 years ago - 1982

Brian Wilson, a 15-year-old Boy Scout of Long Beach, died after being struck by a dislodged boulder while climbing out of a fire pit. By the time he was transported to Loma Linda hospital, he was in critical condition with head and internal injuries.

35 years ago - 1987

A plan of operation for the proposed Idyllwild area emergency radio station was released.

30 years ago - 1992

The Pacific Rim Design Team submitted its proposal for a school of the future to the New American Schools Development Corporation and was hoping to get a $17 million grant.

25 years ago - 1997

Howard Friedman, the Pine Cove merchant who was sued for allegedly taking more than $200,000 from the Girl Scout camp he managed for nearly two years, posted bail following his arrest on three criminal charges

20 years ago - 2002

The Idyllwild Help Center learned that the organization would receive a $13,754 grant from the California Endowment.

15 years ago - 2007

Carl Edward Eck, 61, of Hemet, died of lung cancer.

10 years ago - 2012

A man carrying a weapon robbed the Mountain Top Liquor store on Highway 243 on a Sunday evening.

5 years ago - 2017

The Idyllwild Indivisible’s use of St. Hugh’s Episcopal Church had generated a local brouhaha.

1 year ago - 2021

Beth Iyaman, her son Solar Iyaman, Luis Chavez, and his son Loki Chavez were in front of Idyllwild School Wednesday with signs wanting Idyllwild School to reopen for in-person classes. The school had been closed because of COVID.