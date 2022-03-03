Paisley

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats posed for the camera.

Phil: Hey guys, remember how last week Lulu was saying she could win the Pets of the Year competition because of her beauty?

Harley: Right, but we told her she’d have to be adopted and entered by a human on our mountain.

Phil: It could happen! She was adopted this last weekend!

Harley: That is such great news!

Whiskers: What is truly amazing is that there are so many wonderful, friendly cats right here who are looking for forever homes.

Pepper: Seriously. Some ARF volunteers are so puzzled that we all haven’t yet been adopted.

Harley: I think part of the problem is that we haven’t had so many people come in to meet us.

Don: Ain’t that the truth!

Phil: Any visitor will be very impressed with how friendly and fun we are.

Paisley: I’ll keep a human nice and warm, just by snuggling up on her lap.

Don: And I’m so much fun to watch that any person watching will warm up from laughing so much.

Harley: Now that Lulu is eligible to enter the fund-raising contest, the rest of us want to be eligible as well.

Lola: We just have to get the word out.

Pepper: Right! It’s actually words, not word: visit, adopt, start taking photos!

Lola: Unless, of course, there are already dogs, cats or “others” at home.

Harley: Any full- or part-time pet is eligible to compete.

Paisley: Then let’s just hope we see more visitors.

Whiskers: And adoptions!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.