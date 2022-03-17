Over the next few weeks, the Idyllwild Scholarship Fund board is requesting community donations to support scholarships for area 2022 high school graduates.

The Idyllwild Scholarship Fund goes back to 1969 when three students were awarded “scholarships.” One was for $250, another for $100, and one student received a dictionary. In April 2021, six high school students were awarded a total of $49,000.

To be eligible, a student must have resided in the Idyllwild School attendance area with a parent or guardian for at least three years during kindergarten through eighth grade, and for two of the four high school years.

Academic requirements are: an attainment of a 2.5 GPA or a combined SAT score of 1052 (or ACT of 20). Other considerations would be involvement in school or community activities, and a demonstration of intent to further his/her education.

Applicants must fill out a packet, write an essay and appear for an interview with the selection committee. The selection committee is made up of representatives from local organizations, three members at large and Idyllwild School Principal Nicole Picchiottino.

Pick up application packets from a high school counselor, at the front office of Idyllwild School or at www.idyllwildscholarshipfund.org.

Packets are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Idyllwild School. Interviews will be scheduled for April 26 and 27.

Donations may be sent to Idyllwild Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 778, Idyllwild, CA 92549. All donations are tax-deductible.