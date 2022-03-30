Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, March 21 to 27.

• March 21 — Vehicle vs. pedestrian, provide basic life support, 2:03 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• March 21 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 2:42 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• March 21 — Medical assist, 3:30 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 21 — Power line down, 6:44 p.m. Jameson Dr.

• March 21 — EMS call, provide BLS, 10:44 pm. Delano Dr.

• March 22 — Assist invalid, 9:30 a.m. Saddle Dr.

• March 22 — EMS call, provide BLS, 6:44 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• March 23 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:28 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• March 23 — EMS call, provide ALS, 7:15 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 24 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke, 10:58 a.m. Double View Dr.

• March 24 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 24 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:49 a.m. Lilac Ln.

• March 25 — EMS call, transport person, 3:02 p.m. Lilac Ln.

• March 26 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke, 6:52 a.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.

• March 26 — Traffic crash with injuries, transport person, 10:52 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• March 26 — EMS call, transport person, 11:45 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 26 — EMS call, transport person, 2:05 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 26 — EMS call, provide BLS, 2:03 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• March 26 — Unauthorized burning, 10:30 p.m. Cedar St.

• March 26 —Assist EMS crew, provide BLS, 11 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 27 — EMS call, provide BLS, 7:52 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• March 27 — Assist EMS crew, provide first aid & check for injuries, 3:30 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, March 21 to 27.

Pine Cove

• March 21 — Vehicle vs. pedestrian, 2:02 p.m.

• March 24 — Breathing problems, 9:40 a.m.

• March 26 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 10:52 a.m.

• March 26 — Vegetation fire, 4:28 p.m.

Garner Valley

• March 24 — Fire, false alarm, 11:50 a.m.

• March 26 — Vegetation fire, 3:34 p.m.

Pinyon

• March 24 — Fire, false alarm, 1:17 p.m.

• March 25 — Fall, 1:47 p.m.

• March 25 — Chest pain, 2:56 p.m.

• March 26 — Vegetation fire, 3:34 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, March 19 to 25.

Idyllwild

• March 19 — Public disturbance, 9:26 a.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 19 — Civil dispute, 3:20 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 19 — Narcotics, 7:37 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 19 — Check the welfare, 8:29 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 20 — Suspicious circumstance, 5:30 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• March 21 — Assist other department, 2:11 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 21 — Miscellaneous criminal, 2:18 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 21 — Public disturbance, 7:08 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 21 — Unknown trouble, 7:53 p.m. Crestview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 21 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:06 p.m. Upper Indian Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 22 — Suspicious circumstance, 8:02 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 22 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:57 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 22 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 7:59 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 23 — Follow-up, 9:42 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• March 23 — Danger to self/other, 3:55 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• March 23 — Alarm call, 8:22 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• March 25 — Public disturbance, 2:01 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• March 19 — Suspicious circumstance, 12:45 a.m. Acorn Ln. Report taken.

• March 19 — Follow-up, 4:52 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• March 19 — Alarm call, 7:27 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• March 21 — Harassing phone calls, 8:51 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• March 22 — Alarm call, 10:03 p.m. 52000 block of Sylvan Wy. Handled by deputy.

• March 23 — Alarm call, 11:29 p.m. 25000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• March 21 — Shots fired, 4:07 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 22 — Alarm call, 1:02 p.m. Table Mountain Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 23 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 7:18 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• March 19 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 10:14 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 21 — Missing person, 9:03 p.m. Ellis Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 23 — Public disturbance, 4:51 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 24 — Public disturbance, 7:11 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 25 — Assist other department, 1:52 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• March 19 — Harassing phone calls, 9:25 a.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

• March 19 — Assist other department, 7:07 p.m. Bee Canyon Truck Trl. Handled by deputy.

• March 22 — Missing person, 10:29 a.m. Stonewood Canyon Rd. Unfounded.

• March 25 — Burglary, 3:44 p.m. Wonderview Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 25 — Check the welfare, 8:37 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.