Brendan Steele will play this week in the $8.6 million Valero Texas Open on the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) in San Antonio, Texas. The native Idyllwilder won this tournament on the same course back in 2011, his first win and first year on the PGA Tour.

The Texas Open is 100 years old this year. Apart from having been won by Brendan, it boasts past champions of Walter Hagen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Gene Littler, Arnold Palmer (three years consecutively), and, last year, Jordan Spieth.

Brendan will tee off Thursday at 6:58 a.m. PT and Friday at 11:53 a.m. PT, playing with James Hahn and Peter Uihlein both days.

The Texas Open will be telecast Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel, with NBC taking over on the weekend. You can follow Brendan at the pgatour.com website or with the PGA Tour cellphone app.