Chemical concern in neighborhoods

Dear editor:

The streets in our neighborhoods are no longer safe for us, or our dogs. Southern California Edison (SCE) has been spraying an herbicide, a pale green dust, to kill plants near their poles. The chemical used is called Esplanade 200 SC. It is composed of about 20% of the herbicide Indaziflam.

What is the remaining 80%? Fortunately, it’s easy to avoid the sprayed areas around the poles, and to keep my dog away from them.

Then, I learned that a Caltrans street sweeper was going along the easements in the neighborhood, and something was spraying out the back. I thought — hoped — they were spraying water behind the sweeper to keep the dust down.

Then a friend said the sprayed area smelled awful, like a chemical. I have no sense of smell, so I couldn’t verify that, but there is no reason why my friend would make that up. So, all of the easements around the neighborhood have been drenched with some other toxic chemical.

I used to walk my dog two to three times a day because it’s so healthy for both of us to get out and get some exercise, breathe the fresh air, get some sun. But now, I am concerned about the dust being stirred up by the wind or cars passing by, dust from the herbicide, and whatever the street sweeper sprayed.

My dog and I can no longer go for a healthy walk around our neighborhood. I have to drive to a place where they don’t spray, twice a day.

This is outrageous that these agencies can come into our once healthy neighborhoods and release toxic chemicals that have the potential to sicken us and our dogs. We are all different: Some of us are immune to toxic substances, but others are not.

I am also concerned about wildlife that may come into contact with these toxic chemicals, and the possibility of rainwater runoff carrying these poisonous substances into local creeks and waterways that wildlife frequent.

I and my neighbors are willing to keep the SCE poles, and the easements, weed free, but we weren’t asked to be involved in the decision to use toxic chemicals in our neighborhood.

Kristy Frazier

3rd generation Idyllwilder

STR density ruined neighborhood

Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter was sent to the Riverside County Planning Commission and the Town Crier.

You’ve got to do something about “density” with the new revised 927.1.

I live in Pine Cove (92549) and right now. Today! Of the houses that immediately surround me, four of the six are STRs [short-term rentals].

And I’m speaking to you who are reading this right now. How would you like it if this was your house?

Please limit the density by adding a provision like “One STR maximum per every 10 houses on a street.” Would that be so hard?

Please help. Life here now is a living hell. You all have destroyed what I called my “neighborhood” and it is now “motel row.”

Do something about this.

You all are violating what I purchased in 1976, that is, a home in a R1A “residentially zoned area.”

Mark Dean

Pine Cove