Monday, March 14, 2022, we lost our cherished husband, father, friend and brother Nicholas Novosad.

Nick was nearly 90 years old, a number of which he was proud. He had been ill for some time and by the time colon cancer was discovered, it was too late to save him.

Nick had a full and successful life: During the Korean Conflict, he served in the Navy aboard a mine sweeper tender. He retired from the Automobile Club of Southern California where he was in both sales and management.

Then he decided to build a full-time home in Idyllwild. He and his wife, Sue, were living in Torrance at the time and visiting Idyllwild at their cabin they had built and visited for over 17 years. They built a larger home in Cedar Glen and have lived there for over 30 years.

Then he started a second career in real estate sales. He worked for Shane Stewart at Idyllwild Realty for many years until retiring again.

He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling, model train building and seeing his many friends and family. To Nick, good friends were family and he made friends easily.

Highlights of his life were time times spent with the people he loved. Nick was always ready to help someone in need. He rescued many folk along the highways leading to Idyllwild.

Nick is survived by his wife, Sue, to whom he was married for nearly 48 years; his lovely daughters Synthia Sakraney and Lisa Illa; son Daniel Stivers; brother Michael; their spouses; and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.