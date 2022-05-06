Katherine Alice Hines Grigsby, died in Santa Barbara Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the age of 90.

Katie was born Dec. 6, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Pacific Palisades and graduated from Stanford University in 1953 with a degree in sociology. She married James L. Grigsby in 1957 and moved to Riverside, where she raised her children Robyn and Jamie.

Katie moved to Idyllwild in 1986 where she worked in development at the Idyllwild School of Music and Arts until she retired in 2011. She volunteered with the Earth Fair, Jazz in the Pines, the Idyllwild Area Historical Museum and other Idyllwild organizations.

She loved to travel, visit museums, work in her garden and host many summer soirees on the deck of her lovely cabin.

She took each of her grandchildren on special trips and kept a Hines Family Reunion tradition for 30 years and counting.

She moved to Santa Barbara in 2015 to be closer to her daughter. We will have a celebration of her life at our family reunion this summer. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider making a donation to the Idyllwild Area Historical Museum or the Associates of the Idyllwild Arts Foundation.